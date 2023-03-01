An unidentified student totes duffel bags toward the MacLaughlin Fitness Center exit during Holiday Block Leave return processing Jan. 3. The Soldier was one of more than 2,000 23rd Quartermaster Brigade troops returning to Fort Lee.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 10:18
|Photo ID:
|7580384
|VIRIN:
|230103-A-US054-696
|Resolution:
|2670x1944
|Size:
|780.04 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Students return from block leave [Image 5 of 5], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Students return from holiday leave
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT