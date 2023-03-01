Students return from block leave

An unidentified student totes duffel bags toward the MacLaughlin Fitness Center exit during Holiday Block Leave return processing Jan. 3. The Soldier was one of more than 2,000 23rd Quartermaster Brigade troops returning to Fort Lee.

