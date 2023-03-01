Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Students return from block leave [Image 2 of 5]

    Students return from block leave

    UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    An unidentified student totes duffel bags toward the MacLaughlin Fitness Center exit during Holiday Block Leave return processing Jan. 3. The Soldier was one of more than 2,000 23rd Quartermaster Brigade troops returning to Fort Lee.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 10:18
    Photo ID: 7580384
    VIRIN: 230103-A-US054-696
    Resolution: 2670x1944
    Size: 780.04 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students return from block leave [Image 5 of 5], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Students return from block leave
    Students return from block leave
    Students return from block leave
    Students return from block leave
    Students return from block leave

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Students return from holiday leave

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ait
    hbl
    Fort-Lee-News-2023
    MacLaughliin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT