    Students return from holiday leave

    Students return from block leave

    Spc. Acxel Budet Gonzales, Papa Company, 244th Quartermaster Battalion, takes a phone

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Story by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    FORT LEE, Va. -- The U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command conducted return processing at the MacLaughlin Fitness Center and other facilities Jan. 3, welcoming the return of more than 4,600 students who spent the holidays at home and elsewhere. (photos by T. Anthony Bell)

