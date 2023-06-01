Students return from holiday leave

FORT LEE, Va. -- The U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command conducted return processing at the MacLaughlin Fitness Center and other facilities Jan. 3, welcoming the return of more than 4,600 students who spent the holidays at home and elsewhere. (photos by T. Anthony Bell)

