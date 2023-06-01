FORT LEE, Va. -- The U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command conducted return processing at the MacLaughlin Fitness Center and other facilities Jan. 3, welcoming the return of more than 4,600 students who spent the holidays at home and elsewhere. (photos by T. Anthony Bell)
This work, Students return from holiday leave, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
