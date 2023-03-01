Advanced Individual Training students await buses that will return them to their units following Holiday Block Leave at MacLaughlin Fitness Center. Jan. 3. More than 2,000 23rd Quartermaster Brigade students were processed at the facility. Another 2,000 students were processed on the Ordnance Campus.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 10:18
|Photo ID:
|7580383
|VIRIN:
|230103-A-US054-662
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Students return from block leave [Image 5 of 5], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Students return from holiday leave
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT