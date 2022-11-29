U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rachel Brock, noncommissioned officer in charge of aviation resource management for the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, re-enlists on the wing of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nov. 29, 2022. Air Force aviation resource managers oversee functions related to scheduling, standardization and evaluation, flying and ground training, aviation flight records and squadron operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

