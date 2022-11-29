Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Double Down" Re-enlistment [Image 5 of 8]

    &quot;Double Down&quot; Re-enlistment

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    11.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, parked on the flight line at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nov. 29, 2022. While assigned to PSAB, the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron mission is to project combat airpower across AFCENT’s area of responsibility, supporting personnel and showing U.S. and partner nations resolve in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 01:57
    Photo ID: 7580102
    VIRIN: 221129-F-FT779-2023
    Resolution: 4490x2991
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Double Down" Re-enlistment [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Central Command
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

