U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, pose for a photo. following a re-enlistment, Nov. 29, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. While assigned to PSAB, the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron mission is to project combat airpower across AFCENT’s area of responsibility, supporting personnel and showing U.S. and partner nations resolve in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 01:58 Photo ID: 7580101 VIRIN: 221129-F-FT779-2021 Resolution: 6005x3378 Size: 11.7 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Double Down" Re-enlistment [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.