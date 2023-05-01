U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron, looks out of a C-17 Globemaster III over Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. A formation of 24 C-17 aircraft took flight from JB Charleston to fly over the Arthur Ravenal Jr. Bridge before splitting into four smaller formations to rehearse flexible and deterrent response options, like the ability to land in austere environments and quickly accomplish a variety of mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2023 21:53 Photo ID: 7580037 VIRIN: 230105-F-BI574-0053 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.87 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.