U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron, looks out of a C-17 Globemaster III over Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. After conducting a flyover, the 24 C-17s split into four smaller groups, each rehearsing different aspects of agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2023 21:53
|Photo ID:
|7580036
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-BI574-0056
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
