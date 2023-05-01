Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st class Devin Velazquez, a loadmaster assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron, looks out of a C-17 Globemaster III over Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Airmen designed the exercise to force operations, maintenance, and support personnel from active duty, guard, reserve and sister service units, to solve a complex problem set and maximize lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 21:53
    Photo ID: 7580035
    VIRIN: 230105-F-BI574-0048
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    MG23

