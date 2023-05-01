U.S. Air Force Airman 1st class Devin Velazquez, a loadmaster assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron, looks out of a C-17 Globemaster III over Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. Airmen designed the exercise to force operations, maintenance, and support personnel from active duty, guard, reserve and sister service units, to solve a complex problem set and maximize lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2023 21:53 Photo ID: 7580035 VIRIN: 230105-F-BI574-0048 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.65 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JB Charleston launches 24 C-17s, demonstrates warfighting capabilities during mission generation exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Caleb Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.