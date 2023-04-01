Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry 2023 New Year's Exchange of Courtesies

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Admiral Naruto Nishi, Commandant, JMSDF Sasebo District, at the Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s New Year's Exchange of Courtesies event at Hotel Flags Kujukushima in Sasebo, Japan Jan. 4, 2023. During the event, Adams met with local leaders and exchanged New Year’s greetings, which is an important part of beginning the New Year properly in Japanese culture. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

