Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Takuya Kaneko, chairman of the Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry, pose for a photo following a traditional sake barrel-breaking ceremony at the Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry New Year's Exchange of Courtesies event at Hotel Flags Kujukushima in Sasebo, Japan Jan. 4, 2023. During the event, Adams met with local leaders and exchanged New Year’s greetings, which is an important part of beginning the New Year properly in Japanese culture. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2023 19:30 Photo ID: 7579977 VIRIN: 230104-N-HI376-1079 Resolution: 3755x4682 Size: 1.14 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry 2023 New Year's Exchange of Courtesies [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.