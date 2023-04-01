Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry 2023 New Year's Exchange of Courtesies [Image 2 of 5]

    Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry 2023 New Year's Exchange of Courtesies

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), second from left, joins; members of the Nagasaki prefectural and Sasebo city governments, members of the Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Japan Self-Defense Force leaders, and local business leaders, for a traditional “kampai” toast following a sake barrel breaking ceremony at the Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s New Year's Exchange of Courtesies event at Hotel Flags Kujukushima in Sasebo, Japan Jan. 4, 2023. During the event, Adams met with local leaders and exchanged New Year’s greetings, which is an important part of beginning the New Year properly in Japanese culture. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    This work, Sasebo Chamber of Commerce and Industry 2023 New Year's Exchange of Courtesies [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

