New Fort McCoy employees participate in the installation's new onboarding process Jan. 3, 2023, in the building 2187 conference room at Fort McCoy, Wis. During this session they were receiving a briefing about the Fort McCoy strategic planning process and about the installation's mission, vision, and motto from Jobi Spolum of the Fort McCoy Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office. The overall onboarding process is organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources Workforce Development Program. This process also supports the Army Installation Management Command Service Culture Campaign. (U.S. Army Photo by Kaleen Holliday, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2023 14:16 Photo ID: 7579662 VIRIN: 230103-O-FC774-089 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 1.59 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy opens 2023 with new onboarding process for new employees [Image 8 of 8], by Kaleen Holliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.