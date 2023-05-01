Fort McCoy opens 2023 with new onboarding process for new employees

Photo By Kaleen Holliday | New Fort McCoy employees participate in the installation's new onboarding process Jan....... read more read more Photo By Kaleen Holliday | New Fort McCoy employees participate in the installation's new onboarding process Jan. 3, 2023, in the building 2187 conference room at Fort McCoy, Wis. During this session they were receiving a briefing about the Fort McCoy strategic planning process and about the installation's mission, vision, and motto from Jobi Spolum of the Fort McCoy Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office. The overall onboarding process is organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources Workforce Development Program. This process also supports the Army Installation Management Command Service Culture Campaign. (U.S. Army Photo by Kaleen Holliday, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Human Resources workforce development team kicked off 2023 with a whole new approach to welcoming new employees to the installation.



The new phased onboarding process held its first session Jan. 3 at the Directorate of Human Resources (DHR) conference room.



This is something new we’re doing to enhance our onboarding process for new team members,” said Workforce Development Specialist Jamie Gular with Fort McCoy DHR.



Gular said Fort McCoy DHR has been working on improving their new team member onboarding process over the past year based on feedback the directorate has received from new team members the garrison workforce and leaders.



“Onboarding is more than just in-processing, completing administrative requirements, and mandatory training,” Gular said.



And through the feedback and through a lot of hard work by the DHR team as well as the Workforce Development Working Group, a new onboarding program was built in a phased approach.



“Phase one is pre-arrival and sponsorship,” Gular said. “Phase two is arrival and welcome. The goal of this phase is to personalize the welcome of new team members to the Fort McCoy team. Successfully welcoming and onboarding a new team member requires planning, careful thought, and effort — especially from leaders. However, it is effort worth spending.”



According to the onboarding agenda, there’s a variety of subjects and activities covered for new employees. A personal touch that’s part of the new process is where either the garrison commander or a member of the garrison command team provides a welcome and administers the federal service oath of office to each new employee.



“The garrison commander said he’s planning on continuing to do this for new team members,” Gular said.



Also on the agenda is an overview of the government retirement system and benefits, the Fort McCoy Garrison organizational structure, a video about Fort McCoy’s capabilities, and a review about Army traditions, customs and courtesies.



Employees also learn about antiterrorism level one training; Fort McCoy’s strategic planning process and its mission, vision, and motto; driver and safety training; and more — all on the first day.



On the second day of onboarding, new employees learn about records management, occupational health services, Thift Savings Plan, Army Community Service, and the Army Installation Management Command’s Service Culture Campaign.



According to IMCOM, the Service Culture Campaign “is built upon the premise that excellence in customer service is a byproduct of how employees are treated. Therefore, the Service Culture Campaign aims to establish an environment where employees have engaged leaders, feel valued, are loyal to the organization, and treat each other with dignity and respect.”



Gular said the new onboarding process is a chance to show the new employees that Fort McCoy is a great place to work right from the start.



“It’s where we communicate who Fort McCoy is and what we stand for — our culture, our values — it sets the new team member up to become a successful and contributing member of our team,” she said.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



