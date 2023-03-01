Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy opens 2023 with new onboarding process for new employees [Image 5 of 8]

    Fort McCoy opens 2023 with new onboarding process for new employees

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Photo by Kaleen Holliday 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    New Fort McCoy employees participate in the installation's new onboarding process Jan. 3, 2023, in the building 2187 conference room at Fort McCoy, Wis. During this session they were receiving a briefing about the Fort McCoy strategic planning process and about the installation's mission, vision, and motto from Jobi Spolum of the Fort McCoy Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office. The overall onboarding process is organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources Workforce Development Program. This process also supports the Army Installation Management Command Service Culture Campaign. (U.S. Army Photo by Kaleen Holliday, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, Fort McCoy opens 2023 with new onboarding process for new employees [Image 8 of 8], by Kaleen Holliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

