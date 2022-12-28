428th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) Lieutenant-Colonel Shewan “Ronin” Goh hugs civilian on Dec. 29, 2022 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Lieutenant-Colonel Shewan “Ronin” Goh relinquished command of the 428th FW PC V Detachment. Goh was responsible for executing the largest flying hour program with the 366th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)

Date Taken: 12.28.2022