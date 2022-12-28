Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    428th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 6 of 7]

    428th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) 428th Fighter Wing (FW) Peace Carvin V (PC V) Detachment stand in formation during a change of command ceremony at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Dec. 29, 2022. Lieutenant-Colonel Shewan “Ronin” Goh relinquished command of the 428th FW PC V Detachment. Goh was responsible for executing the largest flying hour program with the 366th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Posted: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 13:56
    Photo ID: 7579635
    VIRIN: 221229-F-UB933-1005
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 0 B
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 428th Fighter Squadron Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Krista Reed Choate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

