Peace Carvin V Detachment Change of Command

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho -- Republic of Singapore Air Force Lt. Col. Shewan “Ronin” Goh relinquished command of the 428th Fighter Wing Peace Carvin V Detachment to Lt. Col. Lim Jian Yang “Sherlock” Dec. 29, 2022 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho.



Goh was anointed as the PV C Detachment Commander in 2019. He oversaw and led the detachment through a high visibility plus-up which increased the detachment’s fleet size. Goh executed the RSAF and 366th FW largest flying hour program totaling over 5,300 hours and 3,500 sorties.



Goh joined the RSAF in 1998. He was commissioned as an officer in 2001, then earned his pilot wings in 2002. He originally trained as a F-16C/D fighter pilot then became a Fighter Weapons Instructor. Goh transitioned to a F-15SG in 2009. Under his leadership, his squadron was nominated as the Best Fighter Squadron of 2019.



Yang originally joined the RSAF as a Naval Diver in 2004. He later furthered his education and graduated with honors in Aeronautical Engineering at the University of New South Wales. He earned his pilot wings in the U.S. Navy Undergraduate Pilot Training program in 2013 and obtained his qualifications with the F-15SG. He returned to Singapore and was later assigned to the PC V Detachment assisting in the operational plus-up and navigating through COVID-19 challenges.



A warm welcome is extended to Lt. Col. Yang and his family, while we say our final farewells to Lt. Col. Goh.

