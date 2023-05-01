Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peace Carvin V Detachment Change of Command

    428th Fighter Squadron Change of Command

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate | Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) Lieutenant-Colonel Shewan “Ronin” Goh hugs...... read more read more

    ID, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho -- Republic of Singapore Air Force Lt. Col. Shewan “Ronin” Goh relinquished command of the 428th Fighter Wing Peace Carvin V Detachment to Lt. Col. Lim Jian Yang “Sherlock” Dec. 29, 2022 at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho.

    Goh was anointed as the PV C Detachment Commander in 2019. He oversaw and led the detachment through a high visibility plus-up which increased the detachment’s fleet size. Goh executed the RSAF and 366th FW largest flying hour program totaling over 5,300 hours and 3,500 sorties.

    Goh joined the RSAF in 1998. He was commissioned as an officer in 2001, then earned his pilot wings in 2002. He originally trained as a F-16C/D fighter pilot then became a Fighter Weapons Instructor. Goh transitioned to a F-15SG in 2009. Under his leadership, his squadron was nominated as the Best Fighter Squadron of 2019.

    Yang originally joined the RSAF as a Naval Diver in 2004. He later furthered his education and graduated with honors in Aeronautical Engineering at the University of New South Wales. He earned his pilot wings in the U.S. Navy Undergraduate Pilot Training program in 2013 and obtained his qualifications with the F-15SG. He returned to Singapore and was later assigned to the PC V Detachment assisting in the operational plus-up and navigating through COVID-19 challenges.

    A warm welcome is extended to Lt. Col. Yang and his family, while we say our final farewells to Lt. Col. Goh.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 13:56
    Story ID: 436307
    Location: ID, US
