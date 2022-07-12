The Guam National Guard Visits the Philippines for State Partnership Program

The State Partnership Program Bilateral Engagements Calendar Board Committee members from the Guam National Guard and Armed Forces of the Philippines make final adjustments to their presentation during the meeting held in Palawan, Philippines Dec. 7, 2022. The board meeting finalized the review of a five-year plan for SPP engagements. For more than 30 years, the State Partnership Program has facilitated cooperation between U.S. National Guard units and foreign allies, fostering enhanced understanding across all aspects of civil and military affairs.



From top left, Lt. Colonel Roy Lopez, executive officer, Major Alvin Alvarez, commander, 254th Force Support Squadron, Master Sgt. Craig Quichocho, (duty title) Major Rommel Quiotiog, SPP Action Officer and Lt. Col. Joseph Pangelinan, commander, 254th Civil Engineer Squadron, Red Horse



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Avian Amsdill)

Date Taken: 12.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH