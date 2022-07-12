The Guam National Guard Visits the Philippines for State Partnership Program

Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, signs a Memorandum of Agreement during the State Partnership Program Bilateral Engagements Calendar Board in Palawan, Philippines, Dec. 7, 2022. The board meeting finalized the review of a five-year plan for SPP engagements. For more than 30 years, the State Partnership Program has facilitated cooperation between U.S. National Guard units and foreign allies, fostering enhanced understanding across all aspects of civil and military affairs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Avian Amsdill)
