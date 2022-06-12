Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Guam National Guard Visits the Philippines for State Partnership Program [Image 3 of 6]

    The Guam National Guard Visits the Philippines for State Partnership Program

    PUERTO PRINCESA, PHILIPPINES

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Spc. AVIAN AMSDILL 

    Guam National Guard

    Colonel Tyson Tahara, Hawaii Army National Guard, Chief of Staff, introduces himself during the State Partnership Program Bilateral Engagements Calendar Board meeting in Palawan, Philippines, Dec. 6, 2022. The board meeting finalized the review of a five-year plan for SPP engagements. For more than 30 years, the State Partnership Program has facilitated cooperation between U.S. National Guard units and foreign allies, fostering enhanced understanding across all aspects of civil and military affairs.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Avian Amsdill)

