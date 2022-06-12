Colonel Tyson Tahara, Hawaii Army National Guard, Chief of Staff, introduces himself during the State Partnership Program Bilateral Engagements Calendar Board meeting in Palawan, Philippines, Dec. 6, 2022. The board meeting finalized the review of a five-year plan for SPP engagements. For more than 30 years, the State Partnership Program has facilitated cooperation between U.S. National Guard units and foreign allies, fostering enhanced understanding across all aspects of civil and military affairs.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Avian Amsdill)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 21:15 Photo ID: 7579112 VIRIN: 221206-A-RH532-301 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 0 B Location: PUERTO PRINCESA, PH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Guam National Guard Visits the Philippines for State Partnership Program [Image 6 of 6], by SPC AVIAN AMSDILL, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.