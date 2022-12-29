AAFB celebrates 80 years of mobility airpower, community partnership

U.S. Air Force Col. John M. Price (left), commanding officer of Altus Army Airfield, and Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, talk on phones in their offices at Altus Air Force Base (AAFB), Oklahoma, 79 years apart. Throughout its 80 years, AAFB Airmen have welcomed 45 installation commanders, operated 23 different airframes, and aligned under six different major commands. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

