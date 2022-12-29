Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAFB celebrates 80 years of mobility airpower, community partnership [Image 3 of 3]

    AAFB celebrates 80 years of mobility airpower, community partnership

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. John M. Price (left), commanding officer of Altus Army Airfield, and Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, talk on phones in their offices at Altus Air Force Base (AAFB), Oklahoma, 79 years apart. Throughout its 80 years, AAFB Airmen have welcomed 45 installation commanders, operated 23 different airframes, and aligned under six different major commands. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

