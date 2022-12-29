Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAFB celebrates 80 years of mobility airpower, community partnership [Image 1 of 3]

    AAFB celebrates 80 years of mobility airpower, community partnership

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Rows of aircraft are compared 79 years apart at Altus Air Force Base (AAFB), Oklahoma. AAFB celebrated its 80th anniversary on Jan. 3., 2023, with Airmen and community partners coming together to recognize the occasion. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

