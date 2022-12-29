Rows of aircraft are compared 79 years apart at Altus Air Force Base (AAFB), Oklahoma. AAFB celebrated its 80th anniversary on Jan. 3., 2023, with Airmen and community partners coming together to recognize the occasion. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 15:34
|Photo ID:
|7578901
|VIRIN:
|221229-F-YW496-1001
|Resolution:
|2000x1600
|Size:
|281 KB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AAFB celebrates 80 years of mobility airpower, community partnership [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AAFB celebrates 80 years of mobility airpower, community partnership
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT