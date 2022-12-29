An overhead view of Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, 78 years apart. The construction of Altus Army Airfield began in the Spring of 1942, eventually opening Jan. 1, 1943. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
AAFB celebrates 80 years of mobility airpower, community partnership
