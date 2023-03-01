Michigan Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Neil Kott, a phase inspection technician from the 127th Maintenance Squadron, re-installs an A-10 Thunderbolt II leading-edge panel during a Phase 2 inspection on Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Jan. 3, 2023. Airmen from the 127th Maintenance Squadron sustain these aircrafts for mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 15:13 Photo ID: 7578892 VIRIN: 230103-Z-YH622-1022 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.31 MB Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 127th AMXS Phase Inspection [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.