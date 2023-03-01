Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th AMXS Phase Inspection [Image 1 of 2]

    127th AMXS Phase Inspection

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Michigan Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Neil Kott, a phase inspection technician from the 127th Maintenance Squadron, re-installs an A-10 Thunderbolt II leading-edge panel during a Phase 2 inspection on Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Jan. 3, 2023. Airmen from the 127th Maintenance Squadron sustain these aircrafts for mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan Wingate)

    This work, 127th AMXS Phase Inspection [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Michigan National Guard
    Selfridge
    127th Wing

