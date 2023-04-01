Coast Guard units rescue 2 boaters following vessel capsizing near San Juan, Puerto Rico

A Coast Guard Station San Juan rescue crew with two survivors Jan. 4, 2023, after rescuing them moments earlier from the water following a vessel capsizing, approximately six and a half nautical miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Following the rescue, the Coast Guard boat crew transported the survivors to Coast Guard Base San Juan where they were released and received by family members. (U.S. Coast guard photo)

Date Taken: 01.04.2023
Location: PR