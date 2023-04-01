Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard units rescue 2 boaters following vessel capsizing near San Juan, Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard units rescue 2 boaters following vessel capsizing near San Juan, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station San Juan rescue crew with two survivors Jan. 4, 2023, after rescuing them moments earlier from the water following a vessel capsizing, approximately six and a half nautical miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Following the rescue, the Coast Guard boat crew transported the survivors to Coast Guard Base San Juan where they were released and received by family members. (U.S. Coast guard photo)

    SAR

