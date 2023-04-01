Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard units rescue 2 boaters following vessel capsizing near San Juan, Puerto Rico [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard units rescue 2 boaters following vessel capsizing near San Juan, Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    01.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A vessel partially sinks following the rescue of two boaters by Coast Guard air and surface units, approximately six and a half nautical miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico Jan. 4, 2023. The Coast Guard boat crew transported the survivors to Coast Guard Base San Juan where they were released and received by family members. (U.S. Coast guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 15:18
    Photo ID: 7578888
    VIRIN: 230104-G-G0107-1005
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 79.72 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 33
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard units rescue 2 boaters following vessel capsizing near San Juan, Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard units rescue 2 boaters following vessel capsizing near San Juan, Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard units rescue 2 boaters following vessel capsizing near San Juan, Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard units rescue 2 boaters following vessel capsizing near San Juan, Puerto Rico

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT