    Coast Guard units rescue 2 boaters following vessel capsizing near San Juan, Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 3]

    PUERTO RICO

    01.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station San Juan rescue crew returns to Coast Guard Base San Juan Jan. 4, 2023, after rescuing two boaters following vessel capsizing Wednesday morning, approximately six and a half nautical miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The survivors were received by family members. (U.S. Coast guard photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard units rescue 2 boaters following vessel capsizing near San Juan, Puerto Rico [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR

