Coast Guard units rescue 2 boaters following vessel capsizing near San Juan, Puerto Rico

A Coast Guard Station San Juan rescue crew returns to Coast Guard Base San Juan Jan. 4, 2023, after rescuing two boaters following vessel capsizing Wednesday morning, approximately six and a half nautical miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The survivors were received by family members. (U.S. Coast guard photo)

