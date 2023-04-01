Coast Guard units rescue 2 boaters following vessel capsizing near San Juan, Puerto Rico

A Coast Guard Station San Juan rescue crew returns to Coast Guard Base San Juan Jan. 4, 2023, after rescuing two boaters following vessel capsizing Wednesday morning, approximately six and a half nautical miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The survivors were received by family members. (U.S. Coast guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 15:14
|Photo ID:
|7578889
|VIRIN:
|230104-G-G0107-1004
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|152.67 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
