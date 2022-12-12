Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fuze Experimentation Facility [Image 5 of 9]

    Fuze Experimentation Facility

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Photo by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Researchers at the Air Force Research Laboratory Fuze Experimentation Facility
    on Eglin Air Force Base View data from high-speed cameras from a test of
    experimental fuze concepts. During these tests, the fuzes are embedded into
    custom made projectiles and shot through a large gun at high speeds into
    various targets. Data recorders capture information about fuze functionality
    and the high-speed video allows researchers to see when the fuze initiates and
    what conditions it is subjected to during the test.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 13:16
    Photo ID: 7578782
    VIRIN: 121222-F-NQ323-1010
    Resolution: 5184x2920
    Size: 10.97 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuze Experimentation Facility [Image 9 of 9], by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Research Laboratory Fuze Experimentation Facility
    Fuze Experimentation Facility
    Fuze Experimentation Facility
    Fuze Experimentation Facility
    Fuze Experimentation Facility
    Fuze Experimentation Facility
    Fuze Experimentation Facility
    Fuze Experimentation Facility
    Fuze Experimentation Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    FEF
    Fuze Experimentation Facility
    High Speed Camera

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT