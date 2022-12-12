Researchers at the Air Force Research Laboratory Fuze Experimentation Facility

on Eglin Air Force Base prepare a high-speed camera to capture the test of

experimental fuze concepts. During these tests, the fuzes are embedded into

custom made projectiles and shot through a large gun at high speeds into

various targets. Data recorders capture information about fuze functionality

and the high-speed video allows researchers to see when the fuze initiates and

what conditions it is subjected to during the test.

