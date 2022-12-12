Researchers at the Air Force Research Laboratory Fuze Experimentation Facility
on Eglin Air Force Base prepare a high-speed camera to capture the test of
experimental fuze concepts. During these tests, the fuzes are embedded into
custom made projectiles and shot through a large gun at high speeds into
various targets. Data recorders capture information about fuze functionality
and the high-speed video allows researchers to see when the fuze initiates and
what conditions it is subjected to during the test.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 13:16
|Photo ID:
|7578780
|VIRIN:
|121222-F-NQ323-1006
|Resolution:
|5184x2920
|Size:
|11.47 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, Fuze Experimentation Facility [Image 9 of 9], by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
