Targets at the Air Force Research Laboratory Fuze Experimentation Facility

on Eglin Air Force Base are part of a test of experimental fuze concepts. During these tests, the fuzes are embedded into custom made projectiles and shot through a large gun at high speeds into various targets. Data recorders capture information about fuze functionality and high-speed video allows researchers to see when the fuze initiates and what conditions it is subjected to during the test.

