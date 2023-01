221027-N-CE622-1218

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 27, 2022) Maj. Gen. Matthew G. Trollinger (left), commander, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, is briefed on the capabilities of a SEAL Delivery Vehicle by Naval Special Warfare personnel during a demonstration at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, Oct. 27, 2022. As the maritime component of United States Special Operations Command, Naval Special Warfare Command’s mission is to provide maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, to support national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Katie Cox/Released)

