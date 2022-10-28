221028-N-CE622-1017

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 28, 2022) Partners from across Naval Special Warfare, the Department of Defense and the international community came together to discuss Naval Special Warfare capabilities, view presentations and see equipment demonstrations first-hand at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, Oct. 28, 2022. As the maritime component of United States Special Operations Command, Naval Special Warfare Command’s mission is to provide maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, to support national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Katie Cox/Released)

