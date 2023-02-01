USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Daily Operations

230102-N-UL352-1030 GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 2, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Alvaro Garza, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), cleans an M2A1 .50-caliber machine gun during daily operations in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 2. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

