230102-N-UL352-1010 GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 2, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Tyler Latimer, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), attaches chains to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48, during flight operations in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 2. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 00:43 Photo ID: 7578421 VIRIN: 230102-N-UL352-1010 Resolution: 2898x2173 Size: 591.01 KB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.