    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Daily Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Daily Operations

    GULF OF OMAN

    01.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230102-N-UL352-1010 GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 2, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Tyler Latimer, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), attaches chains to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48, during flight operations in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 2. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 00:43
    Photo ID: 7578421
    VIRIN: 230102-N-UL352-1010
    Resolution: 2898x2173
    Size: 591.01 KB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    DDG
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    C5F
    DDG 119
    Delbert Black
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119)

