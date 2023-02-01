230102-N-UL352-1006 GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 2, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Zech Vasquez, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), prepares chains for flight operations in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 2. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 00:43 Photo ID: 7578420 VIRIN: 230102-N-UL352-1006 Resolution: 2647x1984 Size: 692.43 KB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.