    USCGC Spencer’s crew conducts pyrotechnics training at sea [Image 4 of 5]

    USCGC Spencer’s crew conducts pyrotechnics training at sea

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Lt. Jacob Balchikonis, operations officer assigned to USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905), oversees pyrotechnics training at sea Dec. 31, 2022. Spencer is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of responsibility, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet, to carry out joint training, exercises, and maritime security operations alongside AFRICOM partners in support of U.S. interests abroad, regional partnerships, and to strengthen international maritime governance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Spencer’s crew conducts pyrotechnics training at sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

