Seaman Boatswain’s Mate Charles Walker and Petty Officer 2nd Class Abiezer Rolon-Pagan, crew members assigned to USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905), conduct pyrotechnics training at sea Dec. 31, 2022. Spencer is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of responsibility, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet, to carry out joint training, exercises, and maritime security operations alongside AFRICOM partners in support of U.S. interests abroad, regional partnerships, and to strengthen international maritime governance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2022 Date Posted: 01.03.2023 18:06 Photo ID: 7578404 VIRIN: 221231-G-DV874-2391 Resolution: 5091x3387 Size: 1.26 MB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Spencer’s crew conducts pyrotechnics training at sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.