    USCGC Spencer's crew celebrates New Years [Image 5 of 5]

    USCGC Spencer's crew celebrates New Years

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Seaman Michael Bethany, Petty Officer 2nd Class Lindsey Alvarado, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Josceyln, crew members assigned to USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905), celebrate the new year in a ball-drop ceremony at sea Dec. 31, 2022. Spencer is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Africa area of responsibility, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet, to carry out joint training, exercises, and maritime security operations alongside AFRICOM partners in support of U.S. interests abroad, regional partnerships, and to strengthen international maritime governance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

