Shafi Ullah a veteran experience

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Betts, the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, shakes hands with Shafi Ullah, a linguist assigned to U.S. Air Force OSI Detachment 2419, Dec. 5, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Betts offered thanks to Ullah for sharing his experiences related to his years of service to the Department of Defense as a linguist and interpreter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

