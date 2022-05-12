Shafi Ullah, a linguist assigned to U.S. Air Force OSI Detachment 2419 delivers a briefing to Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, Dec. 5, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Ullah discussed topics related to his years of service to the Department of Defense as a linguist and interpreter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2022 Date Posted: 01.03.2023 04:48 Photo ID: 7577896 VIRIN: 221205-F-FT779-1030 Resolution: 7893x5262 Size: 25.65 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shafi Ullah a veteran experience [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.