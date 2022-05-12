Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shafi Ullah a veteran experience [Image 7 of 9]

    Shafi Ullah a veteran experience

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    12.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Shafi Ullah, a linguist assigned to U.S. Air Force OSI Detachment 2419 delivers a briefing to Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, Dec. 5, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Ullah discussed topics related to his years of service to the Department of Defense as a linguist and interpreter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    OSI
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

