    386 ESFS host Military Working Dog demonstration for joint and coalition partners [Image 3 of 4]

    386 ESFS host Military Working Dog demonstration for joint and coalition partners

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    01.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    From right, Senior Airman Matthew Burkey, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler supervises as MWD Faby, takes down U.S. Army Pfc. Donta Lindee, 54th Quartermaster Company mortuary affairs specialist, during a demonstration for joint and coalition partners at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 2, 2023. For the demonstration, the MWD team educated more than 60 military personnel on their typical operations and their importance in protecting the installation from any situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    MWD
    readiness
    training
    Marauder

