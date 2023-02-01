Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386 ESFS host Military Working Dog demonstration for joint and coalition partners [Image 2 of 4]

    386 ESFS host Military Working Dog demonstration for joint and coalition partners

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    01.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Burkey, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, puts bite suits on U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Collins and Pfc. Donta Lindee, 54th Quartermaster Company mortuary affairs specialists, during a demonstration for joint and coalition partners at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 2, 2023. After the demonstration from the MWD team, volunteers had an opportunity to put on bite suits and simulate being taken down by a MWD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

