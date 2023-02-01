386 ESFS host Military Working Dog demonstration for joint and coalition partners

From right, Senior Airman Matthew Burkey, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, works with MWD Faby, during a demonstration for joint and coalition partners at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 2, 2023. After the demonstration from the MWD team, volunteers had an opportunity to put on bite suits and simulate being taken down by a MWD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

