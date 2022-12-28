221228-N-TC847-1053 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 28, 2022) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), Dec. 28, 2022. The GHWCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)
|12.28.2022
|01.01.2023 06:02
|7577481
|221228-N-TC847-1053
|6720x4480
|1.78 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
This work, USS Leyte Gulf Replenishment at Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christine Montgomery
