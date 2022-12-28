USS Leyte Gulf Replenishment at Sea

221228-N-TC847-1002 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 28, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) observe the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) prior to a replenishment-at-sea, Dec. 28, 2022. The GHWCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

