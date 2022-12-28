Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Leyte Gulf Replenishment at Sea [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Leyte Gulf Replenishment at Sea

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christine Montgomery 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    221228-N-TC847-1004 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 28, 2022) Quartermaster 3rd Class Cayce Elliston assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) uses an alidade on the bridge wing, Dec. 28, 2022. The GHWCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.01.2023 06:02
    Photo ID: 7577483
    VIRIN: 221228-N-TC847-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Leyte Gulf Replenishment at Sea [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    Navy

