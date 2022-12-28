USS Leyte Gulf Replenishment at Sea

221228-N-TC847-1004 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 28, 2022) Quartermaster 3rd Class Cayce Elliston assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) uses an alidade on the bridge wing, Dec. 28, 2022. The GHWCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christine Montgomery)

