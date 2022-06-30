Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDOPACOM service members earned German Armed Forces proficiency and marksmanship badges

    INDOPACOM service members earned German Armed Forces proficiency and marksmanship badges

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Photo by Spc. Perla Alfaro 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from U.S. Army Pacific and German Armed Forces pose for a group photo at 25th Infantry Division's German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge and Schützenschnur badge awarding ceremony June 30 held at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The GAFPB and Schützenschnur badges are the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany decorations and are two of the several foreign awards U.S. service members can earn and wear on their dress uniform. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Perla Alfaro)

    ceremony
    GAFPB

